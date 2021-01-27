Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 573,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.15.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
