Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 573,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

