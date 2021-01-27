TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded down $8.78 on Wednesday, hitting $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 408,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $222.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

