Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 695,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 2,336,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

