Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

AVGO stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.17. 56,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.