Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $988,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in PayPal by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

