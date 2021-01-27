Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.