Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.74. 481,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The company has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

