5,040 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.45 on Wednesday, hitting $233.55. 302,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

