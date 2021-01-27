Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 36,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NYSE:SYK opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

