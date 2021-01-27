Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

