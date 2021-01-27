CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

