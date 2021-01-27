Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

