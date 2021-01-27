Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

SBUX stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 645,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.