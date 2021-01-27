Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $6.43. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 59,329 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

