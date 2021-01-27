Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $25.87. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 336,194 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $218,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.