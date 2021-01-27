Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $8.50. Mistras Group shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 158,439 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

