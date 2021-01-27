American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.55

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $29.18. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 193,337 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $63,121.38. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 442,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,839 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 116.8% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

