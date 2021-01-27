Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $6.31. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 232,052 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 323,516 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2,009.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 333.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 193,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.