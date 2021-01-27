HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0002

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $164,031.29 and $9.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00050752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00293600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036596 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

