Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $341,544.50

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $341,544.50 and $1,859.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.