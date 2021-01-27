Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.24. 450,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,198,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $267.96. The stock has a market cap of $709.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.