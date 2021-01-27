Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

BRO traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 1,650,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

