Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Trading 111.1% Higher

Shares of Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) traded up 111.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTHZ)

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

