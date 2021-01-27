ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $501,032.12 and $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00408066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

