BOOM (BOOM) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, BOOM has traded 1% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,128.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,254,053 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,321 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

