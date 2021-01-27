Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $992.82 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.00928017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.93 or 0.04473315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

