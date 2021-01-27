HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0000 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $48,848.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,743.23 or 1.00314608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00745934 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00318927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00197944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003957 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

