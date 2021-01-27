Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 381,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

