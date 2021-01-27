Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,192 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,318. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

