Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATHX. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ATHX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,026. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $395.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Athersys by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Athersys by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

