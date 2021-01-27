Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) to Sell

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of BCAUY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 7,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

