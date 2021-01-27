Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 178,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

