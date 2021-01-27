Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.