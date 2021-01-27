Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

