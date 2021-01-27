SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.