Avion Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.36. 16,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

