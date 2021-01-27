Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,285 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

