Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,064 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 81,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.