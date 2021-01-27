Nomura Downgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 211.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

