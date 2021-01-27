Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 293,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 699,114 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

