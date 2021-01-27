Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

