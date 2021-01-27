Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.41 Million

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $238.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.90 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $614.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,019. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

