Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.06 and its 200 day moving average is $451.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

