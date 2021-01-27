Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.32

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $20.18. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 544,960 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,275,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

