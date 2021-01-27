Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $13.00. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,298,939 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

