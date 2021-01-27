Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 21,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

About Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

