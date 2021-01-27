Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.32

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $25.18. Waddell & Reed Financial shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1,020,935 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 113,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

