FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.92

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.92 and traded as high as $47.01. FRP shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 18,845 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $416.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $97,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $129,338.55. Insiders sold a total of 8,735 shares of company stock worth $392,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 502.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

