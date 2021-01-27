Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $8.20. Euroseas shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 87,700 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

