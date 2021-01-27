Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $13.29

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 592,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 835,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,887,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

